COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 16 to go ahead with a $5 million bond financing agreement for a new fire station on big Woods Road in eastern Newton County.
Three commissioners had stalled approval of the agreement last month after outlining $42 million in projects they want to bond for their districts. The three commissioners — J.C. Henderson, Alana Sanders and Demond Mason — tabled the fire station bond financing for 30 days so that more information could be gathered on funding their district projects.
Commissioners, who are also members of the Newton County Public Facilities Authority, discussed the projects at their Feb. 16 authority meeting and decided to move ahead with the fire station, work to identify funding sources for the additional projects and establish a timeline for those projects.
With the approval last week, the county will move forward with construction of Fire Station 4. The bond funds will also cover the expense of a new fire truck that has been ordered for Fire Station 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.