COVINGTON — A man wanted in connection with a July 15 murder in Newton County was arrested Friday, July 23, by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Jabarri Lang was arrested in Cobb County and turned over to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Lang is charged in connection with the July 15 shooting death of Tony Maurice Harrison, 23, of Villa Rica. The murder was discovered shortly after midnight on July 15 when deputies responded to a residence on Covington Bypass Road. There they found Harrison had been shot once in the face with a handgun. He was transported to a hospital via air ambulance and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released any details about the relationship between the two men or what may have led to the shooting. According to Public Information Officer Caitlin Jett, the investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
In addition to Lang, the Cobb Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals also arrested a man wanted in Cobb County for cruelty to children and another man wanted in Florida for armed robbery.
“On behalf of Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, I want to thank the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals South East Regional Task Force for their assistance in the arrest of Jabarri Lang,” said Jett in an email. “We appreciate all their hard work in keeping our communities safe.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
