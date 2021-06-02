COVINGTON — The Newton County School System will offer free off-site parking and shuttle service for families and friends attending graduation ceremonies this week at Homer Sharp Stadium.
School system officials expect parking spaces at the stadium to fill up quickly and have taken steps to provide free off-site parking at two alternate locations.
“We will be running school buses along the shuttle route to pick up graduation guests who wish to use the free service,” said Dr. Michael Barr, NCSS chief operations officer. “There are two shuttle routes to help serve families attending graduation.”
According to Barr, guests may park for free at the Newton County Public Parking Deck located at 1166 Elm St. and First Baptist Church of Covington Annex, located at 1176 Elm St. and utilize the free shuttle service. In addition, free parking with shuttle service is also available at the Covington Professional Park at 4136 U.S. Highway 278.
“Our buses will begin shuttle operations at 5:45 p.m. on graduation evenings,” said Barr. “Once the ceremonies are over, guests may utilize the shuttles to return to their vehicles.”
In addition to the off-site parking, Barr noted there are also several nearby parking lots families may use within walking distance to Homer Sharp Stadium, including parking in front of the old Sharp Learning Center and the Board of Education building. Parking at these locations is free; however, the shuttle service is not available as these locations are in close proximity to the stadium.
“We encourage guests to arrive early to allow ample time to park and make their way to the stadium,” said Barr. “Between the parking at the stadium, the locations in close proximity to the stadium, and the off-site parking, there should be plenty of spaces for all of our graduation guests. We’re looking forward to joining our guests in celebrating this year’s graduating classes.”
Following is the schedule of commencement exercises for Newton County’s three high schools:
• Newton High School, June 3, 8 p.m., Homer Sharp Stadium
• Eastside High School, June 4, 8 p.m., Homer Sharp Stadium
• Alcovy High School, June 5, 8 p.m., Homer Sharp Stadium
Contingency dates are as follows:
Newton High, June 4, 8 a.m.
Eastside High, June 5, 8 a.m.
Alcovy High, June 6, 8 p.m.
