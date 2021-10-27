COVINGTON — Members of the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education got a look at the first iteration of the proposed Newton County redistricting map at a joint meeting Tuesday.
The map, drawn up by the state’s Office of Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment, takes into account Newton’s 2020 Census population of 112,483, an increase from the 99,958 in the 2010 Census.
According to Newton GIS Director Tim Lawrence, the ideal objective of the redistricting process is to create districts of equal population. The map was based on the principles of compactness, being contiguous, respecting political boundaries, communities of interest and protection of incumbent elected officials. As currently proposed, the new district lines do not affect any of the BOE or BOC members.
The proposed newly drawn districts would each have a population of approximately 22,497. Only Districts 3 and 5 would lose population under this scenario. District 3 would go from its current 24,401 population to 22,497; District 5 would decrease from 22,603 to 22,497.
Conversely, Districts 1, 2 and 4 would see slight gains in population.
The proposed district map shows seven “areas of change,” where district boundary lines are redrawn to either add or subtract population.
Areas of change are as follows:
Area A — would move a portion of District 2 into District 1 near Bethany Road and Ga. Highway 81. This area includes Green Hill Court, Glen Echo Drive, and Laurel Way.
Area B — would move a portion of District 5 northwesterly to Dixie Road into District 1. This is a largely rural area bounded by Henderson Mill Road and Elks Club Road.
Area C — would move a small portion of District 5 southward into District 1 across Interstate 20 and would mostly affect the portion of Social Circle in Newton County.
Area D — would move a portion of District 4 southward into District 5 along Flat Shoals Road. This would include Navajo Trail, Stacia Drive, and Fleeta Drive, along with portions of other streets.
Area E — would move a small portion of District 3 westward across Salem Road into District 2. This change would mostly affect Salem Village subdivision.
Area F — would move portions of District 3 eastward into District 4 along Crowell Road. This change would include Newton County High School.
Area G — this would move a small portion of District 4 northward into District 5 in Oxford. This area would affect Richardson Street, Stage Coach Road, and an unused portion of Hull Street.
Newton County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter advised elected officials that the number one goal in redistricting is equal representation.
“If you follow the law’s demand — and it is a demand that each elected official … represent roughly the same number of citizens — then you should not have one district that is always bigger than the others in population,” said Jaugstetter. He added that the district that grew the most in population will also be the one that shrinks the most geographically during redistricting in order for the population numbers to be as equal as possible.
Members of the BOC and BOE agreed that they will compile a list of questions for Lawrence to take to the state for input. They will meet again at a future date to iron out any issues before submitting the proposed map to the county’s legislative delegation for introduction in the next session of the General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.