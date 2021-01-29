COVINGTON — New residential developments in Newton County will be on hold for at least the next 30 days as planners work to update ordinances to guide future subdivisions.
Newton County commissioners approved an emergency moratorium on new rezoning requests and preliminary plat/concept plan petitions for new residential development in unincorporated areas at their Jan. 19 meeting.
Planning Services Director Judy Johnson told commissioners the department had identified several ordinance regulations that conflict with each other. In addition, she said the differences between types of multi-family dwellings are not clearly defined, and other clarifications are needed relating to density, traffic and zoning in residential developments.
With residential development picking up in the county, Johnson said the department needs to take a temporary break in order to update the ordinances. Since Jan. 1, Development Services has received 55 permit applications and issued 25 new residential permits, Johnson said. She added that there are nearly 7,000 lots in the county, of which the majority could potentially be developed as residential.
Johnson said the 30-day emergency moratorium is a first step in updating residential development ordinances. She said it will give the planning staff time to prepare for a work session where they can review concerns with the ordinance and then request an extended moratorium that will give them time to address those concerns. The emergency moratorium will last until Feb. 19.
Johnson said the moratorium will not affect subdivisions that have already been platted.
“This is not to prevent people who already invested time and money and plans from being able to move forward,” she said. “This is to stop the acceptance of two particular types of requests — new zoning requests and new preliminary plat or concept petitions for new residential development only.”
Commissioners approved the emergency moratorium unanimously.
