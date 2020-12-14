COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved the repaving of sections of 35 roads in the county under the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program.
The county will receive $1.25 million from GDOT for the repaving work. The county is required to provide a 30% match, or $375,275. Those funds will come from 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections.
Roads to be repaved under the LMIG program are as follows:
• Rocky Plains Road from Ga. Highway 162 to Lummus Road (1.7 miles)
• Shenandoah Drive (.7 miles)
• Wehunt Road from Covered Bridge Road to the unpaved section (.49 mile)
• Pickens Road South from Rocky Plains Road to the cul-de-sac (.48 mile)
• Cobb Road from Dixie Road to the end (.26 mile)
• Ashford Cove from Ga. Highway 142 to the cul-de-sac (.27 mile)
• Little Mill Road from Covered Bridge Road to Wehunt Road (.35 mile)
• Sears Road from McGiboney Road to Galloway (.47 mile)
• McGiboney Place from McGiboney Road to cul-de-sac (.68 mile)
• Dove Landing from Dove Point to cul-de-sac (.18 mile)
• Dove Point Circle from Dove Landing to cul-de-sac (.13 mile)
• Covey Lane from Doves Nest to cul-de-sac (.08 mile)
• Beaver Dam Court from Upper River road to cul-de-sac (.18 mile)
• Oak Hill Circle from Oak Hill Road to Oak Hill Circle (1.44 miles)
• Windward Drive from Ga. Highway 162 to cul-de-sac (.35 mile)
• Slades Mill Lane, from Brown Bridge Road to cul-de-sac (.18 mile)
• Hazelhurst Drive from Desota Drive to cul-de-sac (.41 mile)
• Lantana Lane from Hazelhurst Drive to Middleton Drive. (.13 mile)
• Desota Drive from Middleton Drive to Jericho Drive (.18 mile)
• Champions Chase from Hazelhurst Drive to Middleton Drive (.06 mile)
• Grayson Lane from Jericho Drive to Desota Drive (.11 mile)
• Johnson Road from Duncan Road to Hightower Road (.90 mile)
• Northwood Oak Court from Duncan Road to cul-de-sac (.10 mile)
• Almon Church Road from the railroad tracks to J.T. Wallace (1.32 miles)
• Mountain Trace from Griffin Road to cul-de-sac (.11 mile)
• Queensland Lane from Kirkland Road to Green Gables (.61 mile)
• Avonlea Drive from Kirkland Road to Green Gables (.63 mile)
• Montgomery Court from Avonlea Drive to cul-de-sac (.13 mile)
• Green Gables from Queensland Lane to Avnlea Drive (.16 mile)
• Bald Rock Road from Mt. Zion Road to Rockdale County line (1 mile)
• Fieldcrest Drive from 1-20 Access Road to Geanette Road (.26 mil)
• Edgefield Lane from Fieldcrest Drive to cul-de-sac (.1 mile)
• South Dina Circle from North Dina Circle to Covington city limits (.22 mile)
• South Links Drive from Eagle Drive to Fairway Trail (.41 mile)
• Morningside Drive from Lower River Road to Ga. Highway 162 (.76 mile)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.