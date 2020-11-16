COVINGTON — Newton County has approved intergovernmental agreements for two small paving jobs on the eastern side of the county.
Commissioners on Nov. 3 agreed to partner with Jasper County and the city of Newborn for two projects totaling $60,000. Newton County’s Public Works Department will provide the equipment and labor for both projects, while Jasper County and Newborn will pay for all materials, trucking, traffic control and striping.
Under the Jasper County agreement, Newton will pave a small portion of Pitts Chapel Road on either side of the bridge over Pittman Branch at the county line. According to Chester Clegg, Newton County transportation director, the Georgia Department of Transportation recently replaced the bridge, but about 600 feet of roadway on either side of the bridge needs to be paved in order to protect the bridge and improve safety. The project is expected to cost $15,000. Jasper County will use Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues to fund the work.
In the city limits of Newborn, Newton County has agreed to resurface Mill Pond Road from just inside the city limits to Pitts Chapel Road. The cost of the project is $45,000. Newborn will use its 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds to pay for materials, trucking, traffic control and striping.
