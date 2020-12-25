COVINGTON — A newly expanded and updated Animal Services Shelter has opened in Newton County. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the upgraded facility on Dec. 9.
The project included completely renovating the existing Animal Services building on Lower River Road, upgrading the electrical system and adding air conditioning. A new building was constructed on the site that connected to the previously existing facility. The new building is designed so that the facility can be expanded in the future by the addition of modules.
The completed project includes additional space for cats, small dogs and puppies and large animals, along with more quarantine space. There is also additional staff space and a room for adopting families to meet with dogs and cats prior to adoption.
Sunbelt Builders was selected as the low bidder and best bidder on the project.
Newton County voters approved the Animal Services expansion in a 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. The SPLOST originally earmarked $1.2 million for the Animal Services facility, which turned out not to be enough to fund the project. In October 2019, the Newton County Board of Commissioners approved a transfer of $350,000 to the project from the capital improvement fund to augment the project funding.
The project also got a boost last year from an anonymous donor who gave $100,000 to the effort. The donation was earmarked for more kennel space.
