NewtonBOC.jpg
Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners has set a public hearing schedule for approval of the county’s estimated $$78.2 million fiscal year 2022 budget. The budget includes a 4.5% pay increase for employees.

Commissioners will present the budget at a special called meeting Tuesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse.

After the budget presentation, two public hearings on the budget will be held before adoption of the budget. The first public hearing is set for Tuesday, June 8, at 6 p.m.; the second is set for Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. Both public hearings will be held at the Historic Courthouse.

Final adoption of the budget is set for Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

The Historic Courthouse is located at 1124 Clark St., Covington.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.