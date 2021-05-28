COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners has set a public hearing schedule for approval of the county’s estimated $$78.2 million fiscal year 2022 budget. The budget includes a 4.5% pay increase for employees.
Commissioners will present the budget at a special called meeting Tuesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse.
After the budget presentation, two public hearings on the budget will be held before adoption of the budget. The first public hearing is set for Tuesday, June 8, at 6 p.m.; the second is set for Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. Both public hearings will be held at the Historic Courthouse.
Final adoption of the budget is set for Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m.
The Historic Courthouse is located at 1124 Clark St., Covington.
