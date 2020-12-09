COVINGTON — Newton County officials held a kick-off event for the county’s bicentennial celebration coming in 2021, raising a new bicentennial flag in front of the Historic Courthouse on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Marcello Banes, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, supervised as a various local officials took a turn at helping to raise the flag.
“We are so excited to be in existence here for 200 years,” said Banes, adding that the county will be hosting events throughout the coming year in observance of the milestone.
“This is a great celebration,” said Banes. “We are going to be celebrating all year long… we are so blessed and so thankful for the citizens and the people who came before us and that we have been standing on this ground for 200 years.”
According to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, Newton County was formed on Dec. 24, 1821 from parts of Henry, Jasper and Walton counties. The county is named for Sergeant John Newton, a Revolutionary War hero. In 1821 the center of activity for the county was in a settlement called Winton at the Brick Store, which still stands on U.S. Highway 278 in the eastern portion of the county.
The Board of Commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing 2021 as the Newton County Bicentennial Year at its Dec. 1 meeting. Banes said the proclamation will be presented to the state Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp in the upcoming session.
Commissioners also approved the transfer of $75,000 from the general fund to a special fund set up to pay for bicentennial celebration events. According to Finance Director Brittany White, funding for the celebration was inadvertently left out of the current fiscal year budget. The transferred $75,000 will come from excess Local Option Sales Tax Revenues returned to the county following an audit at the state level.
