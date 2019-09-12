COVINGTON — Newton County Probate Court and Chief Magistrate Court Judge Melanie Bell announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election in 2020.
Bell defeated Shannon Snead in the 2016 Republican Primary to win her first term in office. She succeeded long-time judge Henry Baker, who retired in 2016.
“Since taking office in January 2017, I have worked to increase the use of technology in both courts, making court processes more user friendly for citizens, law enforcement and attorneys,” said Bell in a released statement. “Each day our team works together to provide excellent customer service, while we implement changes to comply with Georgia law and to make the system more accessible to the public. Court can be a scary process for those who are not familiar with the system, and I work with an incredible team of men and women who strive to serve the citizens of this community in a fair, efficient and fiscally sound manner.”
According to Bell, in late 2017, the Probate Court received funding for a fingerprint machine in the office for use in weapons carry license applications. This allows applicants to visit one location for processing and has cut the wait time for a license from eight weeks to two weeks.
Bell said the Magistrate Court has also implemented technology that allows judges to sign online arrest warrants and conduct first appearance hearings using video conferencing technology. This has decreased the time between arrest, signing of a warrant and receiving a bond hearing. As a part of criminal justice reform, Bell said, the Magistrate Court has worked to implement changes in the bond system, which makes it easier for indigent defendants charged with non-violent misdemeanor offenses to make bond, helping to reserve limited pre-trial bed space at the jail for those accused of violent offenses or those with extensive criminal histories.
“I have been an active participant in the strategic plan initiated by the Board of Commissioners, working to be responsive to the needs of our community while providing more transparency in local government and the court system,” said Bell. “I have worked with the Newton County School System each year to provide training for families of special needs students who will be reaching the age of majority and may need to initiate guardianship and/or conservatorship proceedings in Probate Court. I am currently working on several other public education programs to help the community understand the importance of estate planning, educate the public on mental health treatment options, and provide an opportunity for students to explore careers in the legal system.”
In April Bell was asked to serve on the Training Council for the Council of Probate Judges of Georgia, and she was named chair of the New Judge’s Orientation Committee, which will train all of the new probate judges elected in 2020. In May Bell was selected to serve on the Executive Council for the Georgia Magistrate Council and asked to co-chair the newly formed Communications Committee.
Bell earned bachelor of arts degrees in history and sociology from Duke University in 1997 and received a juris doctor degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law in 2000. Following law school, she moved to Newton County to serve as a judicial law clerk to Chief Judge John Ott. In April 2003, Bell was hired by then-District Attorney Ken Wynne and continued to serve as a prosecutor in the Alcovy Circuit until taking office in 2017. While at the District Attorney’s Office she specialized in prosecutions of domestic violence offenses and crimes against children.
“I have had the pleasure of calling Newton County home for 19 years,” said Bell. “I live here with my husband of 11 years, Travis, and we enjoy spending time with our families who also live in the community. We are active in our church, the Covington Campus of Eastridge Community Church, and I am looking forward to being sworn in as president of the Kiwanis Club of Covington at the end of this month.
“I was humbled and honored to have been elected to serve the citizens of Newton County in 2016,” Bell added, “and hope they will continue to place their trust in me as their Probate Judge and Chief Magistrate in the future.”