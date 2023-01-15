NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
Special Photo

COVINGTON — Newton County’s interim county manager and county attorney will serve out the remainder of their contracts after reappointment by the Board of Commissioners Jan. 10.

Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims was reappointed to serve until March, when his contract expires, and the law firm of Jarrard & Davis, represented by attorney Patrick Jaugstetter, has another six months on its contract.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos