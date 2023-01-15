COVINGTON — Newton County’s interim county manager and county attorney will serve out the remainder of their contracts after reappointment by the Board of Commissioners Jan. 10.
Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims was reappointed to serve until March, when his contract expires, and the law firm of Jarrard & Davis, represented by attorney Patrick Jaugstetter, has another six months on its contract.
Sims was hired as interim county manager last March on a one-year contract at an annual salary of $150,000. Jarrard & Davis has an annual $600,000 contract with the county, excluding litigation expenses.
The deadline to apply for the county manager and county attorney positions was Nov. 7. According to the county’s Human Resources Department, as of Nov. 3 the county had received three applications for county attorney and 12 applications for county manager, including an application from Sims.
The Board of Commissioners has sent conflicting signals over its legal representation for nearly a decade. The board first voted to move to an in-house attorney in 2015 when it parted ways with longtime county attorney Tommy Craig, whose legal billing had topped $1 million the two previous years.
No action was taken to hire an in-house attorney at the time, however, and the board voted to contract with Jarrard & Davis, with the firm's attorney Megan Martin representing the county from 2016 until 2021. Martin applied for the in-house attorney position in 2021 and was determined to be the top candidate. However, the board offered her only a six-month contract, and she withdrew from negotiations. Martin ultimately won a settlement of $500,000 from the county, claiming race and age discrimination.
At the Jan. 10 Board of Commissioners meeting, Interim County Manager Sims said the county had received “very, very few applications” for the county attorney job, even though the Human Resources Department has been “creative” in expanding the job search. The posted annual salary for the position is $185,000.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.