COVINGTON — Newton County Recreation Department director Ternard Turner resigned Friday, effective immediately.
County officials said the resignation was voluntary and not in lieu of termination.
Ternard, who became rec director in December 2018, ran afoul of some commissioners in January after it was learned that the recreation commission, the board that governed the rec department at that time, had given Turner and five other senior staff members bonus payments in December 2019. The staff members were later told that they would have to repay the bonuses because they are illegal under the state’s gratuities clause.
The Board of Commissioners has since dissolved the recreation commission and brought the Recreation Department under the management of County Manager Lloyd Kerr.
According to officials, Turner has not yet fully repaid the $6,166 bonus he received, but the funds will be taken from his final paycheck and from any pay due him for unused vacation. Officials said there is a plan in place for Turner to repay any remaining balance. Details of the plan were not immediately available.
Turner was hired at an annual salary of $76,000. He came to Newton County after having served as division manager of Parks and Recreation for the city of South Fulton.
Kerr said the county will begin advertising for a replacement for Turner. In the meantime, Assistant Recreation Director Dwayne Mask will serve as interim director.
