COVINGTON — Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Open Gym and the B.C. Crowell Cardio Fitness Studio at the Turner Lake Complex will be closed until further notice.
The Newton County Recreation Commission is also taking the proactive steps of canceling the following upcoming events:
• NCRC Easter Egg Hunt at Wolverine Field on April 4
• Spring Break Basketball Camp at Turner Lake on April 6-10
• Spring Break Wildlife Camp at Turner Lake on April 6-10
Along with these cancellations, the upcoming Miracle League season and ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for March 21 has been postponed for at least 30 days.
According to the county, the cancellations and closure are a proactive measure in protecting Newton County citizens from any possible spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, particularly among the youth and senior populations that visit Turner Lake. Though there have not been any reported cases in Newton County at this time, Newton County government and the Newton County Recreation Commission will continue to implement procedures that prioritize the safety of the community.
For more information about Newton County, please visit www.ncboc.com, like Newton County, Ga on Facebook or follow @NewtonCounty on Twitter.
