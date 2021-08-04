COVINGTON — A mandatory mask ordinance inside county-owned facilities was reinstated by the Newton County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said, in addition to the mask ordinance, social distancing will also be encouraged inside all county buildings.
Kerr said the reinstatement of the mandate is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Newton is listed as a “high transmission” county by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county has seen 116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the seven-day period from July 24 - 30. The county has a seven-day positivity rate of 13.1%.
“Currently there are about 36% of this county that have had their vaccinations,” said Kerr. “We thought it was prudent to look at reinstating the mask mandate inside county buildings until we see what is happening with the trend. It appears infection rates are going up and, thankfully vaccination rates are also going up. Hopefully, that will curtail and send the infection rate back down.”
The new order is set to expire Dec. 31, although it could end sooner if infection rates improve.
“We will put that as the end date for the time being, and if things do improve before then we can always rescind the mandate,” Kerr said.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to reinstate the mandate, with District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards opposed.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.