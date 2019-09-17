Sept. 19 — Newton County Schools will host a free SAT and ACT Prep sessions on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Newton College and Career Academy. ASVAB, Accuplacer and other college preparatory information will be available.

Covington native and proud Valdosta State alumna, Hunter has previously worked with The Covington News and Valdosta Daily Times. She started working for Rockdale/Newton Citizen in June 2018.