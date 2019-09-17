Sept. 19 — Newton County Schools will host a free SAT and ACT Prep sessions on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Newton College and Career Academy. ASVAB, Accuplacer and other college preparatory information will be available.
Newton Report Card Calendar item 09/18
Latest News
- 'Take care of it': North Carolina sheriff wanted ex-deputy with dirt on him killed, indictment says
- The GM strike was inevitable. How it will end isn't so clear
- New York Times reporters grilled about botched Kavanaugh story
- Chinese parent arrested for bribery in Spain as part of the college admissions scam
- Richard Childress Racing exercises option to release Daniel Hemric
Most Popular
Articles
- One of three teens killed in alleged Conyers robbery attempt had a gun, say authorities
- Conyers Police pandering stings continue to snare suspects
- Lisa Franzier-Alford found safe at local hospital
- Rockdale approves rezoning for Hillbrooke Preserve on Klondike Road
- Conyers burglary suspect arrested after short chase
- Rockdale Schools to have groundbreaking for new J.H. House and Central Office on Sept. 24
- Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on issues with Pace Street project
- Rockdale County football defeats Heritage 16-0 for first 4-0 start since 1987
- Rockdale County jailer charged with sexual assault of female inmate
- Rockdale County Police Blotter
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
Online Poll
Player of the Week: Week 4 voting
You voted: