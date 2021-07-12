COVINGTON — Newton County has rescheduled its fiscal year 2022 budget public hearings after commissioners decided in June to postpone budget approval. The postponement was expected to allow county staff time to find additional expense savings to offset proposed salary increases for all county employees.
As proposed, the county’s $78.1 million general fund budget includes an overall pay increase of 4.5%, which some commissioners felt was too high compared with pay increases being implemented by other government agencies.
The county’s budget public hearings are now set for July 20 and Aug. 3, both at 6 p.m., at the Newton County Historic Courthouse.
The county would normally have its new fiscal year budget approved by July 1. Due to the delay in approval, commissioners approved a budget amendment allowing the county to continue to operate under the fiscal year 2021 budget until a new budget is approved.
