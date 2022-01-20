COVINGTON — A moratorium on residential development in Newton County has been extended for a fourth time. This extension, however, will allow some developments that had been put on hold to move forward. The extension will expire on April 19.
Under this latest extension, approved by the Board of Commissiones on Jan. 18, developments that had previously received a preliminary plat but not a final plat will be allowed to move forward. Development Services Director Judy Johnson told commissioners there are approximately 26 development projects that would fall into this category. She said at least two of them have infrastructure in place but had not received a final plat at the time development stalled.
In addition, the new extension allows new developments on raw land with an average lot size of at least 2 acres per parcel to apply for a preliminary plat.
“We had recognized at the beginning of last year that our ordinance does not meet the needs of the development that we are now seeing,” Johnson told the board. …. “We need to evaluate our road networks, we need to evaluate where our fire stations are, we need to evaluate how many entrances are best for a good planned development. We need to evaluate do we need interconnectivity? And our ordinance at this time is silent over a lot of these good planning measures that make less of an impact when you are dropping X amount of houses on a spot of land.”
The county’s Development Services Department has been working to upgrade the county’s residential development ordinances and Comprehensive Plan for the past year.
Johnson said the department is now seeking direction from the board in order to “make a decision as a community what kind of development we want, and what do we want that development to look like.”
Johnson said the department plans to hold a work session on the ordinance amendments on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. to seek guidance from the commissioners.
The department will then bring the proposed amendments back to the board at another work session on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.
With the board’s approval, the amendments will then be brought before the Planning Commission on Feb. 22 for a first public hearing, followed by a second public hearing and potential adoption at the Board of Commissioners meeting on March 15.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
