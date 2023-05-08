COVINGTON — Newton County residents will have an opportunity to vote to increase the homestead exemption on school district property taxes for senior citizens in a November referendum.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 311 last week, opening the door for the referendum that would increase the total school district homestead exemption for senior citizens to $50,000, with some income restrictions.
If the referendum is approved, senior citizens 65 or older would receive a $50,000 exemption if their annual net household retirement income does not exceed $100,552 or whose non-retirement income does not exceed $25,000, plus the maximum allowed under Social Security.
“I am thrilled that Newton County citizens will now have a chance to provide much-needed tax relief to senior citizens in their community,” said Rep. Doreen Carter. “By increasing the homestead exemption to $50,000, eligible senior residents can reduce their property tax burden and better manage their finances, especially those on a fixed income. As home values in Newton County continue to increase, alleviating the tax burden for our senior citizens will help them lead a more comfortable life.”
Senior citizens in Newton County already receive certain property tax exemptions based on age and income requirements. All homeowners in the county are eligible to receive the standard exemptions of $4,000 for county property taxes and $4,000 for school district taxes.
The Newton County Board of Education approved a resolution in December to increase the homestead exemption for seniors after hearing from many residents who requested the tax relief. Senator Tonya Anderson and Senator Brian Strickland were responsible for shepherding the bill through the General Assembly.
“If approved by Newton County’s registered voters, eligible Newton County senior citizens will receive a reduction in their school system taxes and some may receive a full exemption beginning in 2024,” according to a statement from the school system. “Additionally, the members of the Board of Education will vote on a policy that sets forth a recurring procedure for review and evaluation of senior citizen school tax exemptions going forward.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
