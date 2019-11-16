CONYERS — A gun buy-back program sponsored by several local churches and the Newton and Rockdale sheriff’s offices resulted in the collection of 160 weapons between the two counties over two weekends.
The NewRock Gun Buy Back was launched as an effort to get parents to turn in any guns that might wind up in the hands of underage children. The program was supported by the Newton County Ministers Union, the district attorneys in both counties and four churches — Springfield Baptist, Excel Church in Conyers, Impact Church, and Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Anyone who turned in a working gun could do so with no questions asked and receive cash payment for the gun — $50 for a handgun and $75 for a long gun. The sheriff’s offices said the guns would be destroyed.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office committed $6,000 in drug seizure funds to the effort; the Newton Sheriff’s Office committed $3,000 in drug funds and Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes contributed $3,000 from the county’s special events fund.
Banes told commissioners on Nov. 5 that he considered the program to be a success and thanked them for their support. Banes said he believes the buy back program is a public safety initiative.
“I’m glad there are people in the community who are willing to step up to the plate and try to make our community a safer place,” he said.
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz, who represents the western side of Newton County, said her constituents supported the program because they are fearful of gun violence.
“I don’t think $3,000 is a lot to spend on doing something that perhaps people will feel like we are doing something to keep them safe,” she said.
Sheriff Brown said the program was helpful to several in the community who had guns they no longer wanted but didn’t know how to dispose of them. He said one local grandmother brought in 20 handguns that her family had accumulated over the decades. “She didn’t know how to get rid of them and ensure that they didn’t fall into the wrong hands,” said Brown.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, seven of the 160 weapons turned in to the buy-back program were found to have been stolen. Those guns will be turned over to the law enforcement agency where the weapon was reported stolen and returned to the owner. The Sheriff’s Office said the return of those weapons could possibly lead to solving other crimes.
Pastor Eric Lee of Springfield Baptist Church proposed the program to county officials in Newton and Rockdale after several incidents of underage teens being found in possession of and using guns to commit crimes.
“Our initiative and intent is to encourage parents to ensure that their homes are not harboring weapons that they don’t know about,” said Lee. “We’re calling upon the parents to turn those weapons in, or whomever has unwanted weapons in their homes to take authority in their homes and get them out of the hands of children, or from the reach of children. We feel that makes our kids safer and certainly makes our communities safer.”