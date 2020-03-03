COVINGTON - Newton and Rockdale counties are included in a Flash Flood Watch the National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued for north and central Georgia from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to occur Wednesday through Thursday afternoon, with the highest amounts expected to begin late Wednesday and taper off late Thursday morning.
The Watch area includes counties generally along and south of Interstate 20. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3.5 inches are expected over the area, with the highest amounts focused over middle Georgia. With high streamflows and already saturated soils, runoff from this additional rain will lead to a greater threat of flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Residents should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued, particularly if they live or are visiting an area near a creek or river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.