COVINGTON — Newton and Rockdale counties stand to receive millions in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden on March 11.
According to an analysis by the National Association of Counties (NACo), Newton County will receive an estimated $21,672,061 and Rockdale will receive $17,628,719. The funding is allocated based on population.
The relief bill includes $8.1 billion for Georgia. The state will receive $4.6 billion of that directly, while the rest is earmarked for local governments. Local governments will receive the funding in two equal transfers, with the first paid no later than 60 days from the day the bill was enacted. All of the funding must be spent by the end of 2024.
Newton County Manager Lloyd Kerr said Monday county officials have not yet had an opportunity to discuss how this round of recovery funding will be used. Funding previously received by the county under the CARES Act was mostly used to pay wages and overtime for public safety personnel and to pay for COVID-19-related expenses.
“First, I think we really need to get an understanding of what we can spend the money on,” said Kerr. “The general feeling is that this is not quite as restrictive as the first CARES Act funding that we received.”
Kerr said the county will have more time to analyze the appropriate uses of the funds compared to the first round of CARES Act funding, when counties had a matter of weeks to determine how to spend the money.
“We want to make sure that everything we submit back to the Treasury Department is an eligible expense,” he said.
According to NACo, the Rescue Plan funding for counties can be used for the following purposes:
• To respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality
• To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the county that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work. Premium pay is defined as an additional amount up to $13 per hour that is paid to an eligible worker for work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill imposes a cap of $25,000 for any single eligible worker.
• To restore a shortfall in revenues as a result of the public health emergency as compared to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency.
• To make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Kerr said Newton County has not seen a shortfall in revenue collections during the past year.
"I think we may have dipped in one month where we were 2% below collections from the previous year," he said. "… every other month we have exceeded our collections over the prior year."
Local governments will be required to provide periodic reports providing a detailed accounting of the use of funds. If a state, county or municipality does not comply with any provision of the bill, they will be required to repay the U.S. Treasury an amount equal to the funds that were improperly spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.