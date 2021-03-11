COVINGTON — Jury trials will resume in Newton and Rockdale counties after Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton on Tuesday lifted a suspension on trials he had imposed for a second time in December.
Melton’s statewide judicial emergency order, the 12th he has issued since the coronavirus pandemic struck Georgia last March, will allow jury trials to resume immediately if it can be done safely and according to a plan developed with input from local judicial officials.
The state’s courts have remained open since Melton issued his initial judicial order a year ago, but jury trials were suspended due to the number of people required to be present at courthouses.
In Rockdale County, Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford ordered that the blanket suspension of jury trials would be lifted and that jury trials would resume the weeks of April 19 through April 23 and April 26 through April 30. Grand jury proceedings will resume as of April 5.
In addition, Mumford ordered that during trial weeks inmates may be transported from the Rockdale County Jail to the courthouse as needed, but will have their temperatures taken prior to transport, will be required to wear a mask and to follow all social distancing protocols.
In Newton County, District Attorney Randy McGinley said in a Facebook post that jury trials will be scheduled on the following dates:
Week of April 12: Civil jury trials in front of Judge Ken Wynne
Week of April 19: Criminal jury trials in front of Judge Jeffrey Foster.
Week of April 26: Criminal jury trials in front of Judge Wynne.
All defendants on the criminal jury trial calendars will be sent notices to appear for both the weeks of April 19 and April 26. In addition, they will need to appear for a pre-trial status conference on April 7 in front of Judge Foster.
“Over the coming weeks, I will be providing further updates to the public about jury trials to ensure that not just those involved are kept informed, but also the general public,” said McGinley. “The effort to restart jury trials has been and will continue to be a massive effort by the District Attorney's Offices and the numerous other departments and individuals involved. I am committed to ensuring that they are handled safely for everyone.”
Melton first lifted the suspension of jury trials last October but prohibited them again in December following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Tuesday’s order noted that cases of the virus once again have subsided.
Jury trials are “fundamental to the American justice system,” Melton declared in a public service announcement due to air soon in which he appeals directly to Georgia citizens.
“You and every citizen are critical to this process because we cannot conduct a trial by jury without jurors, without you,” he said. “We have put into place the most rigorous safety protocols available.”
Safety precautions that will accompany jury trials include temperature checks, masks, plexiglas barriers, touch-free evidence technology, constant surface cleaning and the reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing.
As with previous judicial emergency orders, Melton urged all courts to use technology to conduct remote judicial proceedings where practicable and lawful as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings.
The new order is set to expire April 8.
Melton is expected to address the judicial system’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in detail when he delivers his final State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the General Assembly March 16. The chief justice announced last month he is leaving the court on July 1.
