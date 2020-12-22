COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education has achieved the status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s 2018 Quality School Board recognition.
The recognition program was designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
“Being identified as a Quality School Board demonstrates the dedication and commitment of our Board to act on behalf of our students and community,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “I commend our board for a job well done.”
The Newton County Board of Education met and or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn this honor of a 2018 Quality Board. The criteria included the following:
• Adopt and implement a strategic plan
• Approve the Vision Resolution and incorporate five of the Vision Project’s school district recommendations into the system’s strategic plan
• Conduct a self-assessment and develop recommendations for improvement in Board Governance
• Adopt a Superintendent Evaluation instrument that reflects state requirements and incorporates the System’s Strategic Plan improvement goals
• Meet State Board of Education training requirements, and
• Comply with standards of all selected accreditation associations
• All board members abide by local Code of Ethics Policy
• Annually adopt a balanced budget
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.