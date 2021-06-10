COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education has approved the appointment of Dr. LaMoyne Brunson as incoming principal of Newton County Theme School and Shundreia Neely as the new Newton County School System director of Secondary Schools and Professional Learning.
Brunson is transferring from the principal’s position at Fairview Elementary School. He will replace outgoing principal, Dr. Ashante Everett, who was recently named Newton County School System’s director of Student Services.
Brunson earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University in 2015. He earned his Education Specialist in Educational Leadership, a Master in Education in Early Childhood Education, and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education all from Georgia College & State University. Dr. Brunson began his career as a second grade teacher in Butts County Schools before joining the Newton County School System team in 2002. During his time with NCSS, Dr. Brunson has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
“When my staff and I moved into the Fairview campus in 2011, we had many opportunities for professional and also personal growth,” said Brunson. “Lots of success is in our history now through these 10 wonderful years together, and we built a great community school at Fairview. I am so grateful for the parents and families who have encouraged us and been involved, especially during this complex year which just ended. I am so thankful for my Fairview staff. Their commitment is beyond anything I could have hoped for. I will miss them.”
He added, “Now I’m entering this new season to serve my community through Newton County Theme School leadership. I am energized to continue the work of involving families and community in our schools, which NCTS has been doing very well. With students and families from all across Newton County at NCTS, there are so many great opportunities ahead for all of us at the Newton County Theme School. I feel so optimistic about leading this team!”
“With his extensive experience, I am confident that Dr. Brunson will continue the culture of high expectations at Newton County Theme School and I am sure that his knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success at the school,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.
Shundreia Neely currently serves as the NCSS secondary coordinator for Curriculum, Instruction and Professional Learning, a position she has held since 2019. In her new position, she succeeds Dr. Nikkita Warfield, who accepted a position in another school district.
Neely is currently working on her doctoral degree at Kennesaw State University. She earned her educational specialist degree from the University of West Georgia in 2011 and her master’s in public policy administration from Mississippi State University in 1998. She earned a bachelor of arts from Tougaloo College in 1996. Neely also holds Leadership Add-on Certification from the University of West Georgia.
Neely began her career in the DeKalb County School System as a teacher middle school teacher in 1999. Two years later she joined Newton County Schools as a teacher at Clements Middle School. After working at Clements for eight years, Neely transferred to the Central Office, where she worked as a federal programs instructional specialist and a secondary instructional coach before accepting the assistant principal position at Alcovy High School. In 2013, Neely moved back to the DeKalb County School district to serve as an assistant principal at The Champion Theme Middle School, a position she held until 2019 when she rejoined the Newton County School System team. She has worked in the Central Office ever since.
Neely is a member of the Georgia Association of Educational Leadership, the Georgia Association of Curriculum and Instructional Supervisors, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Her professional development activities are extensive, as are her technology skills.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected as the Secondary Education director,” said Neely. “I want to assure you that with the support and cooperation of hardworking, dedicated and experienced principals and colleagues, I’ll work tirelessly to uplift the system and each secondary school’s progress. I will continue to lead with our core beliefs as my guide. Once again I thank everyone for providing the opportunity to lead the secondary department.”
“I have no doubt that Ms. Neely will excel in her new position as director of Secondary Schools and Professional Learning,” said Fuhrey. “Her vast experience in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership will serve her well as she leads our secondary schools to even greater accomplishments.”
