COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education has approved a tentative budget of $233.8 million for fiscal year 2022, including permanent 3% pay increases for all employees.
The tentative budget is about 6.6% greater than the fiscal year 2021 budget and includes restoration of about $6.5 million of the $10 million in QBE funds that were cut by the state last summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Total QBE revenues are budgeted at $119.8 million.
The budget anticipates a beginning reserve fund of $44,687,432, local property tax revenues of $67,945,095, and state and federal revenues of $120,359,156. The pay increase is expected to cost the school system about $4.2 million. The school system will use approximately $12 million from its reserve fund to balance the budget, leaving the reserve fund total at year-end at $32 million.
The budget is based on an estimated 5% increase in the property tax digest for the county.
Funding for implementation of the final phase of a salary study; purchase of activeboards and panels; and returning the cost of school resource officers back to the school system are also included in the budget.
The Board of Education will hold a public meeting on the proposed budget on May 18 at 7 p.m. at the BOE Central Office on Newton Drive. During this meeting, the board will receive written and oral comments about the proposed budget. A copy of the proposed budget is available online at www.newtoncountyschools.org and is also available for public inspection in the business office of the Newton County Board of Education.
The school board expects to give final approval to the budget on June 22.
