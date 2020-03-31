The Newton County School System is adding one meal distribution site and five bus stop delivery locations beginning April 2. All children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs, are provided with free breakfast and lunch meals. Children must be present for meals to be provided.
Families can pick up meals at the following meal distribution sites Monday through Friday. Due to federal operating rules, meals will not be served during the week of spring break (April 6 – April 10). Meal distribution will resume on April 13.
NCSS meal distribution sites at schools:
Alcovy High School
14567 Ga. Highway 36, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Middle Ridge Elementary School
11649 Covington Bypass Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Newton High School
1 Ram Way, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Oak Hill Elementary School - Opens April 2, 2020
6243 Highway 212, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
South Salem Elementary School
5335 Salem Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Veterans Memorial Middle School
13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
NCSS is also delivering meals directly to the following neighborhoods. Please note delivery times for each site (changes in red).
Arbor Lake Apartments (NCSS bus stop delivery) – Begins April 2, 2020
431 Kirkland Road, Covington
Time: Noon – 12:45 pm
Bethlehem Baptist Church (Meal distribution partner: Bethlehem Baptist Church)
2177 Usher Street NW, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – Noon
Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park (NCSS bus stop delivery)
961 Highway 11 South, Mansfield
Time: 11:45 am – 12:30 pm
City of Porterdale (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
Intersection of Main Street (Hwy. 81) & Hemlock Street, Porterdale
Time: 11:00 am – Noon
Covington Estates (NCSS bus stop delivery)
460 Highway 142, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Eagle Point Community (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
12145 Highway 36, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Housing Authority of the city of Covington (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
5160 Alcovy Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Jamestown (NCSS bus stop delivery)
2nd Avenue & Lee Street, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Magnolia Heights Apartments (NCSS bus stop delivery) – Begins April 2, 2020
10156 Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington
Time: 11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Nelson Heights Community Center (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
7200 Lassiter St. SW, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Oak Forest Mobile Home Community (NCSS bus stop delivery) - Begins April 2, 2020
67 Cowan Road, Covington
Time: Noon – 12:45 pm
Park View Apartments (NCSS bus stop delivery) – Begins April 2, 2020
10920 Covington Bypass Road, Covington
Time: 12:20 pm – 12:50 pm
Riverside Estates (NCSS bus stop delivery)
1891 Access Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am
Salem Springs Mobile Home Park (NCSS bus stop delivery) - Begins April 2, 2020
4020 Salem Road, Covington
Time: Noon – 12:45 pm
Wagon Train (NCSS bus stop delivery)
3559 Salem Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:45 am
Wells Mobile Home Park (NCSS bus stop delivery)
12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
Time: 11:00 am – 11:45 am
This program is solely for the pick-up of meals at distribution sites and bus stop locations, as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let us know by contacting us at 770-788-3120.
