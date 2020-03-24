COVINGTON — Effective Thursday, March 26, Newton County School System will add free meal delivery routes in addition to numerous food pick-up locations throughout the county.
NCSS has been providing free meals to children under the age of 18 (or 21 for students with special needs) on a pick-up basis at Alcovy High School, Middle Ridge Elementary School, Newton High School, Veterans Memorial Middle School, and South Salem Elementary School and has also partnered with Action Ministries to provide free meals at Eagle Point Community, the City of Covington Housing Authority, Nelson Heights Community Center, and the City of Porterdale, Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Earlier this week the school system partnered with Bethlehem Baptist Church to provide free meals to children at their location as well.
Starting this Thursday, NCSS school buses will begin delivering free meals to six neighborhoods in the district, Monday through Friday. As with the pick-up locations, children must be present for meals to be provided.
NCSS bus stops for food delivery are as follows:
Route 1-Stop 1: 11 a.m., Wagon Train 3559 Salem Road, Covington
Route 2-Stop 1: 11 a.m., Wells Mobile Home Park, 12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
Route 3-Stop 1: 11 a.m., Riverside Estates, 1891 Access Road, Covington
Route 4-Stop 1: 11 a.m., Covington Estates, 460 Ga. Highway 142, Covington
Route 5-Stop 1: 11 a.m., Jamestown, 2nd Avenue and Lee Street, Covington
Route 5-Stop 2: 11:45 a.m., Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park, 961 Ga. Highway 11 S., Mansfield
“Our school nutrition program and Division of Operations staff are all working extremely hard to ensure that the children in our community have nutritious meals during the school closure,” said Dr. Michael Barr, NCSS chief operations officer. “In just a few short days we have already provided several thousand free meals to children. That wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of our school nutrition staff and the efforts of the many volunteers from Action Ministries and Bethlehem Baptist Church who have all worked together to provide these meals. Everyone is working together to make this happen. Our goal is that no child goes hungry during the school closure. That is why we have added additional pick-up sites and will now be implementing delivery options as well.”
