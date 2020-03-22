COVINGTON — The NCSS School Nutrition Program will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch meals for all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs. Children must be present for meals to be provided.
Families can pick up meals at the following sites Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
LOCATION & ADDRESS
Alcovy High School
14567 Ga. Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014
Middle Ridge Elementary School
11649 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, GA 30014
Newton High School
1 Ram Way, Covington, GA 30014
Veterans Memorial Middle School
13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016
Service will begin Monday, March 23 at the following site:
South Salem Elementary School
5335 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30016
Service will end Friday, March 20 at the following site:
West Newton Elementary School
13387 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016
NCSS is Partnering with Action Ministries for delivery at the following sites:
Eagle Point Community
12145 Ga. Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014
Housing Authority of Covington
5160 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014
Nelson Heights Community Center
7200 Lassiter St. SW, Covington, GA 30014
Service will begin Monday, March 23 at the following site:
City of Porterdale
Intersection of Main Street (Ga. Highway 81) & Hemlock Street
NCSS is Partnering with Bethlehem Baptist Church for delivery at the following site:
Bethlehem Baptist Church
2177 Usher St. NW, Covington, GA 30014
This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals, as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let us know by contacting us at 770-788-3120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.