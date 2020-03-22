FREE-Meal-Program-.jpg

COVINGTON — The NCSS School Nutrition Program will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch meals for all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs. Children must be present for meals to be provided.

Families can pick up meals at the following sites Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

LOCATION & ADDRESS

Alcovy High School

14567 Ga. Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014

Middle Ridge Elementary School

11649 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, GA 30014

Newton High School

1 Ram Way, Covington, GA 30014

Veterans Memorial Middle School

13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016

Service will begin Monday, March 23 at the following site:

South Salem Elementary School

5335 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30016

Service will end Friday, March 20 at the following site:

West Newton Elementary School

13387 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016

NCSS is Partnering with Action Ministries for delivery at the following sites:

Eagle Point Community

12145 Ga. Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014

Housing Authority of Covington

5160 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014

Nelson Heights Community Center

7200 Lassiter St. SW, Covington, GA 30014

Service will begin Monday, March 23 at the following site:

City of Porterdale

Intersection of Main Street (Ga. Highway 81) & Hemlock Street

NCSS is Partnering with Bethlehem Baptist Church for delivery at the following site:

Bethlehem Baptist Church

2177 Usher St. NW, Covington, GA 30014

This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals, as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let us know by contacting us at 770-788-3120.

