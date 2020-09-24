COVINGTON — The Newton County School System is offering weekly meal pick up every Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Heard-Mixon Elementary and Live Oak Elementary schools. All children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs, are provided with a week’s worth of free breakfast and lunch meals. Parents or guardians can pick up meals without their child(ren) present if needed.
Families can pick up weekly meals at the following meal distribution sites:
• Live Oak Elementary School
500 Kirkland Road, Covington, GA 30016
• Heard-Mixon Elementary School
14110 Ga. Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014
Other options for meal service include:
Daily Bus Meal Delivery: Buses are setup to deliver meals directly to or nearby each student’s home address. You can find when your meal will be delivered by downloading the Versatrans MyStop App.
In-School Meal Service: In-school learners can pick up a free breakfast and lunch meal from their cafeteria to eat in the classroom.
School Site Pick Up: If a parent/guardian misses their bus meal delivery, he/she can visit one of the school system cafeterias listed below to pick up a meal prior to 1 p.m. each day. When you arrive, please call the applicable cafeteria phone number and tell the manager how many children need a meal.
NCSS Cafeteria Contact Information:
PRODUCTION SITE MANAGERS CAFE CONTACT INFORMATION
• Alcovy High — Amanda Tyndall — 678-342-5642
• Clements Middle — Robin Kinter — 678-342-2492
• Cousins Middle — Ginger Kelley — 678-342-2706
• East Newton Elementary — Cynthia Benton — 678-342-2471
• Eastside High — LaDonna Wommack — 678-342-2752
• Fairview Elementary — Tyra Aycox — 770-784-2940
• Flint Hill Elementary — Kathy Bunn — 678-342-2582
• Heard-Mixon Elementary — Wende Wigton — 678-342-2524
• Indian Creek Middle — CJ Maughon — 678-342-2803
• Liberty Middle — Lori Norris — 678-625-6622
• Live Oak Elementary — Kandi Nash — 678-625-6668
• Livingston Elementary — Shannon Brewer — 770-385-6914
• Mansfield Elementary — Deborah Colbert — 678-342-2581
• Middle Ridge Elementary — Wendy Vines — 770-385-6468
• NC Theme School — Vicki Goldman — 770-784-2960
• NCCA — Gail Lyle — 770-788-5497
• Newton High — Adrian Milteer — 678-342-2821
• Oak Hill Elementary — Jennifer Sorrells — 770-385-6911
• Porterdale Elementary — Kathy Swain — 678-342-2859
• Rocky Plains Elementary — Brandy Arena — 678-342-5584
• South Salem Elementary — Dawn Bowen — 678-625-6613
• Veterans Memorial Middle — Juanita Eldred — 770-385-6902
• West Newton Elementary — Chanda Twilley-Mintz — 770-385-6477
This program is solely for the pick-up of meals at distribution sites and bus stop locations as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let the school system know by calling 770-788-3120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.