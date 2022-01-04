COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced the winners of the 2021 District Literacy Days Recitation, Drama, Read Aloud, and Ready Writing competitions held in December at Newton County’s Porter Auditorium.
NCSS Elementary and middle schools held poetry competitions at their schools and sent their grade level winners to participate in the district’s recitation contest. Competitors were judged on a number of criteria in the poetry recitation contest, including stage presence, articulation, interpretation, memory and accuracy and difficulty of the piece.
Recitation Contest Winners
• Kira Wright, kindergarten, Fairview Elementary, “Saw My Teacher on a Saturday”
• Elon Burton, first grade, Heard-Mixon Elementary, “The Creature in the Classroom”
• Brick Baker, second grade, Newton County Theme School, “Homework Stew”
• Ella Burton, third grade, Heard-Mixon Elementary, “Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout Would Not Take the Garbage Out”
• Xander Wheeler, fourth grade, Live Oak Elementary, “Homework Stew”
• Loghan Dudley, fifth grade, Middle Ridge Elementary, “Invictus”
• Oliver Reid, sixth grade, Newton County Theme School, “Jabberwocky”
• Maren Poynter, seventh grade, Newton County Theme School, “The Builders”
• Nia Mickens-Mills, eighth grade, Clements Middle, “Phenomenal Woman”
System Ready Writing Competition Winners
In the Ready Writing competition, school-level champions were given a writing prompt and one hour to complete their essays. Students are scored on a rubric of six traits: ideas and content; organization; voice; word choice; sentence fluency; and conventions.
• Makhi Brown, third grade, Middle Ridge Elementary, “A Week with Abraham Lincoln”
• Journey Johnson, fourth grade, Oak Hill Elementary, “If You Could Change the World”
• Sara Smallwood, fifth grade, Mansfield Elementary, “My Most Memorable Moment”
• Joellianna Saintil, sixth grade, Clements Middle, “Less Time in Front of the TV”
• Maren Poynter, seventh grade, Newton County Theme School, “New Class”
• Bailey Stover, eighth grade, Newton County Theme School, “Space Exploration”
System Read Aloud Winners
Students in kindergarten through second grade participated in the Read Aloud of Best Piece Contest in which students, with the teacher’s assistance, choose a piece from the student’s collected writings to read aloud to the judges. They were scored on topic, words, order, sentences and articulation.
• Jackson Connell, kindergarten, Oak Hill Elementary, “Who is Your Hero and Why?”
• Mallory Berger, first grade, East Newton Elementary, “Three Wishes”
• Harris Hawver, second grade, Mansfield Elementary, “If I Could Change the World”
System Drama Team Winners
The South Salem Elementary School drama team took first place honors in the K-2 drama competition with their performance of “Little Red Hen.” Cast members included Maliyah Bridges, Kendall Jones, Kalani Maddox, Brianna Rogers and Jabaris Willis II. In the grade 3-5 competition, Live Oak Elementary earned the top award with their performance of “Charlotte’s Web.” Cast members included Rhakhaiyah Allen, Qourtney Graham, Roman McCormick, Mason Perry-Preddie, Karsyn Randle, Layla Smith, Jye Veasey, Xander Wheeler and Nelani Jones. Clements Middle School’s drama team won top honors in the middle school competition with their performance of, “I Can’t Breathe.” Cast members included Skyy Lacy, Alejandro Pena, Tiana Watley and Layla Walker.
Winners in all categories will now represent Newton County School System at the regional competition at Griffin RESA in February.
“The Literacy Days Competition provides students with the opportunity to perform and be recognized for their talents through the celebration of the arts,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “I am proud of each and every one of our participants as it takes a tremendous amount of talent and commitment to participate in this type of competition. They represented their schools very well.”
She added, “In addition to our poetry recitation, read aloud, and drama team winners, our district ready writing winners are also very talented. I know Newton County School System will be well represented at the Griffin RESA Regional Literacy Days Festival.”
For more information, contact Sherri Partee, director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools, at partee.sherri@newton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.