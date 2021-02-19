COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced the winners of the NCSS Secondary District Science and Engineering Fair. According to Dr. Vicki Meeler, NCSS Secondary Science Curriculum & Instruction specialist, the 12 first place winners will represent Newton County Schools in the Regional Science Fair.
“I was very impressed with the caliber of projects submitted in this year’s district science fair,” said Dr. Nikkita Warfield. “The students utilized their research skills to create some absolutely amazing projects. As a result, I know our first-place winners will represent Newton County Schools extremely well in the regional Science Fair.”
The following is a list of all Newton County School System Science Fair winners along with their project titles.
• First Place - Caroline Meeler, Indian Creek Middle School, sixth grade, A Spoonful of Sugar: Glucose in our Food
• First Place — Cooper Stokes, Newton Count Theme School, sixth grade, How Do Different Types of Drinks Affect Teeth?
• First Place — Eathen Paten, Newton County Theme School, eigth grade, The Five-SecondRule
• First Place — Nathaneil Ehret, Newton County Theme School, eighth grade, How Does Age Affect the Stroop Effect?
• First Place, Nevaeh Craven, Liberty Middle School, eighth grade, Trouble with Bubbles Going Pop! Pop! Pop!
• First Place, Megan McElhaney, Newton County Theme School, seventh grade, How Does Temperature Affect the Strength of a Magnetic Field?
• First Place, Alex Johnson, Indian Creek Middle School, seventh grade, How do Antacids Relieve Heartburn?
• First Place, Alexander Ehret, Newton County Theme School, sixth grade, How Does Acid Rain Affect Plant Growth?
• First Place, Ian white, Indian Creek Middle School, eighth grade, Cooling Hot Peppers
• First Place, Anna Gresham Newton County Theme School, seventh grade, Horse Grooming & Heart Rate
• First Place, Bryson Strickland, Indian Creek Middle School, sevent grade, Which Charger Charges your Phone the Fastest?
• First Place, Kianna Felix, Liberty Middle School, eighth grade, Which Makes Sense?
• First Place, Katheryn Wilber, Newton County Theme School, seventh grade, Which Mask Works Best?
• First Place, Patience Chrysler, Eastside High School, 10th grade, Perception of Color & illusions
• Second Place, Shaun Fuentebella, Joseph Hurley and Troy Taylor, Clements Middle School, eighth grade, How Does Color of Light Affect Plant Growth?
• Second Place, Leila Powell, Eastside High School, 10th grade, Basketballs & Kinetic Energy
• Second Place, Reign Walker, Eastside High School, 10th grade, Keeping Apples Fresh
• Second Place, Memphis Kennedy and Emilee Beal, Indian Creek Middle School, seventh grade, Inner Workings of the Mind - The Stroop Effect
• Second Place, Kathryn Bryan, Indian Creek Middle School, seventh grade, Does Music Affect How People Perceive Images?
• Second Place, Trinity Ambrose, Eastside High School, 10th grade, Nitrogen Fertilizers
• Second Place, LaNaiya Wright, Clements Middle School, eighth grade, Heat Transfer and Baking
• Second Place, Ava Middlebrooks and Kayson Moss, Indian Creek Middle School, seventh grade, Do You Hear What You See?
• Second Place, Aubrey Norton, Cousins Middle School, seventh grade, Sugary Drinks Investigation
• Second Place, Alexander Amerson, Indian Creek Middle School, seventh grade, Blast Off
• Second Place, Nia Mickens-Mills, Clements Middle School, seventh grade, Effects of Carbonated Drinks
• Second Place, Kenneeth Briggs, Clements Middle School, seventh grade, Which Shampoo is Better for African American Hair?
• Second Place, Ju’leah Bearfield, Cousins Middle School, sixth grade, Will it Grow or Will it Die?
• Third Place, Gregory Ceaser III, Clements Middle School, eighth grade, Bottle Tornadoes
• Third Place, Jordyn Lipscomb, Clements Middle School, seventh grade, Does Music Affect Your Mood?
• Third Place, Julian Parks, Newton County Theme School, sixth grade, Creating Geodes
• Third Place, Darius Gowans, Cousins Middle School, seventh grade, Splitting Electricity
• Third Place, Madison Vaught, Eastside High School, 12th grade, The Toxicity of Energy Drinks
