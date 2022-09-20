TOTY Group .jpg

Shown here are the school-level Teachers of the Year for Newton County. Not pictured is Becky Smallwood from Mansfield Elementary.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the 2022-2023 school-level teachers of the year. These teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the Newton County School System’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Over the summer, each of the nominees worked on the district Teacher of the Year essay packet, which required each teacher to answer a number of questions concerning their educational background, philosophy and style of teaching. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, each teacher will participate in a 20-minute interview to be conducted by a panel of volunteer judges representing Newton County Schools, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, and local businesses and civic organizations.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

