Dr. Tim Schmitt, NCSS director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation, congratulates Liberty Middle School student Jalia Gordon, and Newton College & Career Academy student Jada Mitchum — the 2023 NCSS CTAE Students of the Year.
COVINGTON — Jalia Gordon of Liberty Middle School and Jada Mitchum of Newton College & Career Academy are Newton County School System’s 2023 CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) Students of the year. The student winners were announced during the Newton County School System’s 2023 CTAE Student of the Year Awards Ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center on Feb. 28. Each year the school system celebrates National CTAE Month by recognizing CTAE Students of the Year from each of the district’s middle and high school CTAE programs.
“CTAE students were nominated by their CTAE pathway teachers for their school’s CTAE Student of the Year Award,” explained Dr. John Pritchett, NCSS coordinator of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “The students then participated in interviews to determine each schools’ pathway CTAE student of the year. Then, each school’s pathway student of the year participated in district interviews to determine both the district pathway student of the year and ultimately the District CTAE Student of the Year.”
CTAE high school pathways and middle school programs recognized at the annual event included Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Business and Computer Science, Career Technical Instruction, Digital Media/AVTF, Education and Training, Engineering, Family and Consumer Science, Health Science/Bio Tech, Law and Public Safety, JROTC, Marketing, Nutrition/Food, and Work-Based Learning.
Middle school district winners this year included:
• Agriculture Education Award: Kenlea Morrell, Indian Creek Middle School
• Business Education Award: Jalia Gordon, Liberty Middle School
• Engineering/Technology Award: Jonathan Murray, Veterans Memorial Middle School
• Family and Consumer Science Award: Skylar Farley, Veterans Memorial Middle School
At the high school level, district winners included:
• Agriculture Education Award: Cindy Ramos, Eastside High School
• Business Education/IT Award: Brianna Leverett, Eastside High School
• CTI Award: Diana Izaguirre, Newton College & Career Academy
• Digital Media/ AVTF Award: Kayla Archibald, Newton College & Career Academy
• Education and Training Award: Sierra Blackshear, Newton College & Career Academy
• Engineering Award: Noah Geiger, Newton College & Career Academy
• Health Science/Bio Tech Award: Naijha Barnes, Newton College & Career Academy
• JROTC Award: Milan Walbrook, Newton High School
• Law and Public Safety Award: Kapril Pitts, Newton High School
• Marketing Award: Jada Mitchum, Newton College & Career Academy
• Nutrition/Food Award: Delaney Holcombe, Eastside High School
• Work-Based Learning Award: Ashley Pope, Eastside High School
In addition to recognizing CTAE students, the district also presented the 2023 Work-Based Learning Employer of the Year Award to Inglett & Stubbs LLC, one of the premier electrical contractors in the nation.
“Our CTAE students never cease to amaze me,” said Dr. Tim Schmitt, NCSS director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “We have a great group of students across all our schools and pathways and those highlighted at the Awards Night are the best of the best.”
He added, “It doesn’t take long, as you talk to these upcoming leaders, to know Newton County is well positioned to continue to lead the state in Economic Development and workforce talent. I’m honored to be a part of it!”
