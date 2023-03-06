CTAE Winners.jpg

Dr. Tim Schmitt, NCSS director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation, congratulates Liberty Middle School student Jalia Gordon, and Newton College & Career Academy student Jada Mitchum — the 2023 NCSS CTAE Students of the Year.

COVINGTON — Jalia Gordon of Liberty Middle School and Jada Mitchum of Newton College & Career Academy are Newton County School System’s 2023 CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) Students of the year. The student winners were announced during the Newton County School System’s 2023 CTAE Student of the Year Awards Ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center on Feb. 28. Each year the school system celebrates National CTAE Month by recognizing CTAE Students of the Year from each of the district’s middle and high school CTAE programs.

“CTAE students were nominated by their CTAE pathway teachers for their school’s CTAE Student of the Year Award,” explained Dr. John Pritchett, NCSS coordinator of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “The students then participated in interviews to determine each schools’ pathway CTAE student of the year. Then, each school’s pathway student of the year participated in district interviews to determine both the district pathway student of the year and ultimately the District CTAE Student of the Year.”

