COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 school level teachers of the year. These teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the Newton County School System’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Over the summer, each of the nominees worked on the district Teacher of the Year essay packet, which required each teacher to answer a number of questions concerning their educational background, philosophy, and style of teaching. Each teacher will participate in a 20-minute interview this week to be conducted by a panel of volunteer judges representing Newton County Schools, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, and local businesses and civic organizations.
Once scores from the essays and interviews are tallied, three finalists will be determined (the teachers with the three highest combined scores). On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Teacher of the Year selection committee will observe each of the three finalists teaching in his or her classroom setting. The teacher with the highest combined score on the essay, interview, and observation will be announced as the Newton County School System’s 2022 Teacher of the Year during a special ceremony at Newton High School on Thursday, September 30 at 4:45 p.m.
The Newton County School System congratulates the school-level Teachers of the Year, as they are each worthy of this special honor. As such, all 23 Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the reception at Newton High School and presented with a commemorative plaque from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Each of the two runners-up will receive a crystal award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce. The 2022 Newton County Teacher of the Year will receive a crystal award and check for $1,000 from the Chamber of Commerce. In addition, this year’s winner will also receive a check for $500 from Covington Ford. Newton County School System’s 2022 Teacher of the Year will represent Newton County School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.
Newton County’s Teacher of the Year program would not be possible without the support of the Chamber Champions, sponsors of the 2022 Teacher of the Year program: Abbey Hospice; AT&T; BB&T; Beaver Manufacturing; Bridgestone Golf; BD; City of Covington; Covington Ford; The Covington News; Facebook; General Mills; GPTC; Ginn Motor Company; High Priority Plumbing; MAU; Newton County Government; Newton Federal Bank; Newton County Water & Sewer; Nisshinbo Automotive; Northside; Oxford College; Piedmont Newton; Pinnacle Bank; Qualified Staffing; SKC, Inc.; Snapping Shoals EMC; SteelCo; Sunbelt Builders, Inc.; Synovus; Takeda; Tread Technologies (Michelin); United Bank of Covington; The Center; Newton College & Career Academy; Edgar Law Firm, and Newton County IDA.
Listed below are the school level winners:
Beth Rogers, East Newton Elementary, Kathy Nadeau, Fairview Elementary; Blair Hamby, Flint Hill Elementary; Nicole Roberts, Heard-Mixon Elementary; Stephanie Muhammad, Live Oak Elementary; Kristin Carter, Livingston Elementary; Gina McDonald, Mansfield Elementary; Ebony Bryant, Middle Ridge Elementary; Marquita Corbett, Newton County Theme School; Marissa Biglow, Oak Hill Elementary; Thecia James, Porterdale Elementary; Alaina Khan, Rocky Plains Elementary; Renee Anderson, South Salem Elementary; Samantha Greco, West Newton Elementary; Monica Jackson, Clements Middle School; Emily Lumpkin, Cousins Middle School; Charnese Phillips, Indian Creek Middle School; Teraye Law, Liberty Middle School; Clayton Hammonds, Veterans Memorial Middle School; Miranda Lamb, Alcovy High School; DeAnna O’Brien, Eastside High School; Stephen Foster, Newton High School; Roberta Axson, Newton College & Career Academy.
