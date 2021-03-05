COVINGTON — The Newton County School System is partnering with the Gwinnett, Newton Rockdale County Health District and Reagan Home Care Pharmacy to make the vaccinations available to interested school system staff members.
The partnership comes after Gov. Brian Kemp expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include teachers and school staff members beginning March 8.
“We want to make sure that our teachers and staff have access to the vaccines as soon as possible,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “These partnerships are an important part of accomplishing that goal.”
The Gwinnett, Newton Rockdale Health District will provide vaccinations for staff beginning the week of March 8-12 at Springfield Baptist Church. Vaccinations will be provided at no charge to school system employees. Reagan Home Care Pharmacy will administer vaccines March 12, 17, 19, and 24 at Porter Performing Arts Center on the campus of the Newton College and Career Academy. There will be no out-of-pocket cost for NCSS employees. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at both sites, and masks will be required throughout the duration of the events.
School system employees will receive an email with information about how to schedule an appointment; vaccinations are encouraged but are not mandatory. Employees may also choose to schedule an appointment for a vaccination with another provider. Providers are listed by the Georgia Department of Public Health on its website, dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
