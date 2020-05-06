COVINGTON — If all goes as planned, Newton County School System students will return to school on Aug. 3 under the 2020-2021 school calendar. However, school system officials are aware that, under the current circumstances, things don’t always go as planned.
Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey told Board of Education members at a meeting last week she is working on alternate calendars — just in case.
“We are working on three different calendar versions,” Fuhrey said.
Fuhrey said she will advise the board and the public if it becomes necessary to adopt an alternative calendar.
“School starts on Aug. 3 … that is the plan we would like to go with,” said Fuhrey. “However, we also recognize there are circumstances beyond our control. And so I’d like to have a plan and not need it, rather than not have a plan and need one. So we are proposing and working on additional calendar recommendations … I wish and hope that we will go back to school on Aug. 3rd as planned.”
Due to the uncertainty over next year’s calendar, Board of Education members decided to remove the calendar from student handbooks that were approved at the meeting.
