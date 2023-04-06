Samantha Fuhrey

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has received two community action grants from Meta totaling approximately $65,000.

The school system received $40,000 for its STEM on the Go project to foster STEM and reading in elementary schools and the Newton College and Career Academy Technology Student Association (TSA) was awarded $24,299 to purchase Meta Quest Pros to enhance workforce readiness through the addition of virtual reality applications in the classroom.

