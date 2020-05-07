COVINGTON — When Newton County public schools students and teachers left their school buildings on March 13, they likely had no notion that they wouldn’t be returning in a couple of weeks. That, of course, did not happen, and Gov. Brian Kemp has since ordered all of Georgia’s public schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year.
So what about all the personal items that teachers and students left behind? The school system announced this week a schedule for returning to school to retrieve those items. School principals will notify parents via school messenger with specific instructions, and that information will be shared on individual school websites. The general schedule is as follows:
May 18-20
Elementary Schools
May 19-21
High Schools — including distribution of items for graduation by Jostens’ staff (Eastside - May 19, Newton May 20, and Alcovy May 21)
May 20-22
Middle Schools
May 26-29
High Schools — including distribution of diplomas
