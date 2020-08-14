COVINGTON — The Newton County School System announced late Friday the suspension of fall athletics and extra-curricular activities, effective Monday, Aug. 17.
In making the announcement, the school system noted its decision Aug. 7 to postpone in-person instruction in favor of an all-virtual instruction model due to the high rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Newton County.
“In keeping with the same objective, NCSS leadership has determined that the risk of transmission supersedes our desire to continue extracurricular activities at this time,” school system officials said in a released statement.
School system officials did not provide a date when athletics and extra-curricular activities might resume, saying district and school leadership will continue to monitor all indicators and will consider re-starting activities when those indicators are favorable. Online instruction for students resumes Sept. 8.
District and school leaders examined the trends of community transmission in Newton County, state-wide and nationally before reaching this decision, according to the release. Newton County has experienced a very high rate of community transmission as reported by agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and various other institutions who provide statistical analysis that is publicly available.
The Newton County School System formed a COVID-19 response team to review and communicate guidance to its employees and students participating in extracurricular activities. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA), of which all three high schools in the Newton County School System are members, released guidance for return to sports conditioning beginning in June. As the summer continued, the GHSA’s guidance phased in more activities and increased the number of participants allowed in each group. The association’s guidance included suggestions for social distancing and masking when possible. NCSS schools received updates on GHSA’s guidance on a weekly basis and followed the guidance at every step. District and school leadership closely monitored activities and communicated on an almost daily basis regarding the activities in which students were participating in. Even though guidelines were in place, NCSS extracurricular activities were affected by COVID-19 exposure. Each high school experienced cases of screening out athletes due to possible contact and/or symptoms. Three groups of student athletes experienced short-term suspension of activities due to possible exposure to COVID 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.