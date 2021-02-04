COVINGTON — Newton County School System students enrolled for in-person instruction could return to the classroom on Feb. 16, if community transmission data for COVID-19 are favorable.
The school system, which is analyzing COVID-19 data on a week-to-week basis to determine when to resume in-person instruction, announced last week that current transmission rates are seven times greater than in October when students were in the classrooms.
In a message to parents, Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said the school system is eagerly anticipating a return to school, “but we aren’t quite there yet.”
“As promised, we have consulted with the local health department and our hospital administrators for guidance when making determinations regarding students returning to school, and in recent conversations, our health officials have expressed concerns about bringing students and staff back into our buildings too soon,” said Fuhrey. “They have, however, indicated that a decline in transmission rates of the COVID-19 virus in our community is anticipated in the next few weeks.”
Fuhrey said the return-to-school plan developed by the school system mirrors experts’ recommendations.
“We will continue in a remote learning environment for one more week, Feb, 1-5,” Fuhrey said. “Our plan will begin with the transition of all self-contained special needs students who wish to be served in person, on Feb. 8. All other students will remain in the remote setting for that one additional week with plans to bring all in-person students back to school on Tuesday, Feb. 16 (the day after our winter break day).”
While remote learning is in process, parents of regular in-person students may obtain free breakfast and lunch meals daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the nearest school or pick up meals from one of the school system’s designated bus stop delivery locations. Visit this link to determine the location and timing of the meal delivery stop closest to your residence: http://newtonschoolnutrition.org/index.php?sid=0702132359289201&page=MealRoutes
The NCSS School Nutrition Department, in conjunction with the NCSS Transportation Department, will also deliver daily meals, including weekend meals on Fridays, to the following temporary bus delivery locations: Arbor Lake Apartments, Cedar Grove Community, Covington Estates, Five Oaks Subdivision, Jamestown, Long Branch Subdivision, Salem Springs, Twin Chimneys Subdivision, Wagon Train, and Wells Mobile Home Park. Delivery times may be found at the following link: https://newtoncountyschools.org/departments/public_relations/news/n_c_s_s_expands_meal_distribution_program
In addition to daily meals, NCSS School Nutrition will also provide weekly meal boxes for pickup at the following school distribution sites: Live Oak Elementary, Heard-Mixon Elementary, West Newton Elementary, Middle Ridge Elementary, and Oak Hill Elementary. The NCSS Food Bus will also stop at select locations throughout the county to distribute weekly meals. Location, days and distribution times may be found on the NCSS website at the following link: https://newtoncountyschools.org/departments/public_relations/news/n_c_s_s_expands_meal_distribution_program
Please note that current virtual learning students may continue to obtain free meals at their regular bus stop drop off site.
