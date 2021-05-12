COVINGTON — With the end of the school year quickly approaching, the Newton County School System is making plans to collect electronic devices loaned to students and families during the past year.
According to Dr. Adam Phyall, NCSS director of Technology and Media Services, the district will offer centralized device collection during the first week of June.
“We will collect devices on June 2nd through June 5th at our three high schools,” Phyall said. “Each school in the district will be assigned a high school where they should return their borrowed devices.”
Phyall said students and any family members must wear a facemask when returning a device. In addition, all devices should be fully charged before returning them to the district, as technicians will run a check on each device.
“We want to remind students and parents to bring all charging cables and hotspots along with Chromebooks to the collection site,” said Phyall.
School assignments to return devices are listed below:
ALCOVY HIGH SCHOOL
Heard-Mixon Elementary
Oak Hill Elementary
Rocky Plains Elementary
Veterans Memorial Middle
West Newton Elementary
EASTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL
Livingston Elementary
East Newton Elementary
Newton County Theme School
Flint Hill Elementary
Indian Creek Elementary
Cousins Middle
Mansfield Elementary
NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL
Live Oak Elementary
Liberty Elementary
Clements Middle School
Fairview Elementary
Newton College & Career Academy
South Salem Elementary
Porterdale Elementary
