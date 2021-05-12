Centralized Device Collection
Sherri Davis-Viniard

COVINGTON — With the end of the school year quickly approaching, the Newton County School System is making plans to collect electronic devices loaned to students and families during the past year.

According to Dr. Adam Phyall, NCSS director of Technology and Media Services, the district will offer centralized device collection during the first week of June.

“We will collect devices on June 2nd through June 5th at our three high schools,” Phyall said. “Each school in the district will be assigned a high school where they should return their borrowed devices.”

Phyall said students and any family members must wear a facemask when returning a device. In addition, all devices should be fully charged before returning them to the district, as technicians will run a check on each device.

“We want to remind students and parents to bring all charging cables and hotspots along with Chromebooks to the collection site,” said Phyall.

School assignments to return devices are listed below:

ALCOVY HIGH SCHOOL

Heard-Mixon Elementary

Oak Hill Elementary

Rocky Plains Elementary

Veterans Memorial Middle

West Newton Elementary

EASTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL

Livingston Elementary

East Newton Elementary

Newton County Theme School

Flint Hill Elementary

Indian Creek Elementary

Cousins Middle

Mansfield Elementary

NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL

Live Oak Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Clements Middle School

Fairview Elementary

Newton College & Career Academy

South Salem Elementary

Porterdale Elementary

