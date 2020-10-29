schools-closed.jpg

COVINGTON — After consulting with local emergency management officials and reviewing the most recent projected forecast for our community, the decision has been made to close all Newton County Schools Thursday, Oct. 29 out of an abundance of caution. All remote operations including teaching and learning are also canceled due to expected power outages as a result of Tropical Storm Zeta. Twelve-month employees should report when safe to do so.

The school system encourages everyone to use caution and stay safe during the storm. Additional updates will be provided as necessary.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.