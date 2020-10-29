COVINGTON — After consulting with local emergency management officials and reviewing the most recent projected forecast for our community, the decision has been made to close all Newton County Schools Thursday, Oct. 29 out of an abundance of caution. All remote operations including teaching and learning are also canceled due to expected power outages as a result of Tropical Storm Zeta. Twelve-month employees should report when safe to do so.
The school system encourages everyone to use caution and stay safe during the storm. Additional updates will be provided as necessary.
