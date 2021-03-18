Newton County schools are closed today, and Rockdale County schools will conduct all classes virtually due to the threat of inclement weather.
Newton schools are closed for students and staff because of a forecast from the National Weather Service for high risk potential for Newton County to include possible damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding, and large hail.
RCPS classes will be all virtual for Thursdabut meal delivery routes will run for all students on Thursday.
While all classes will continue virtually, some families may be affected by connectivity and power outage issues and students will not be held accountable for weather-related difficulties.
School staff and Central Office staff will work remotely. Operations are scheduled resume as usual on Friday.
"I’ve continued to closely monitor the weather conditions,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Based upon the weather conditions projected for overnight and into the early morning hours of Thursday, I am directing that all central office and school-based operations as well as teaching and learning (i.e. teachers and students) transition to remote/virtual for Thursday, March 18, 2021 out of an abundance of caution during which time our central office personnel and school administrative personnel will work from home while our teachers and students will engage in remote/virtual learning from home. While we will continue to carefully monitor weather conditions, we will plan to resume our work schedule on Friday, March 19, 2021. Whether with regard to public health or weather conditions, the safety and well-being of our staff and students are our top priorities.”
