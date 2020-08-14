COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education approved several purchases last week that will address instructional needs during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The board approved the purchase of 1,045 Chromebooks that will be issued to students who need a device for virtual instruction when classes resume on Sept. 8.
The school system will spend $360,000 to purchase 1,045 Chromebook devices at $345 each. Fourteen schools will use some of their Title I funds to make the purchases.
The largest purchase of Chromebooks — 171 — will be at Newton High School, followed by 148 at Fairview Elementary, 120 at Middle Ridge Elementary, 112 at Livingston Elementary, 86 at Eastside High, 71 at Live Oak Elementary, 66 at Rocky Plains Elementary, 64 at Cousins Middle, 60 at Oak Hill Elementary, 60 at East Newton Elementary, 30 at Liberty Middle, 30 at Veterans Memorial Middle, 20 at Flint Hill Elementary and seven at Heard-Mixon Elementary.
The school board also approved the expenditure of $70,000 for hand sanitizer and dispensers for classrooms and hallways. Dr. Michael Barr, chief operations officer for the school system, told board members that the school system already has about 2,200 gallons of hand sanitizer but wanted to place this order with Buckeye International Inc. in order to avoid a lapse in supply.
“We have plenty of hand sanitizer to open school when we open school, but we will need more,” said Barr.
Another purchase of Zoom video/web conferencing software by the board will help to facilitate virtual learning when students resume instruction next month. The cost of the software is $35,572 and will come from general fund revenues.
