Newton County’s Class of 2020 celebrated graduation under a unique set of circumstances last weekend as the school system hosted in-person graduation ceremonies at Sharp Stadium. Although the school system had already conducted virtual ceremonies for Eastside, Alcovy and Newton high schools, the in-person option was offered for students and their families who wanted the more traditional ceremony with classmates.
Graduates, guests and school system staff members were required to wear masks and practice social distancing, although grads were allowed to remove their mast for the all-important graduation photo. The ceremonies were live streamed and on the Newton County School System YouTube channel.
Newton High had the largest graduating class with approximately 600 students. Of those, 140 took part in the in-person ceremony. Alcovy had 171 out of 448 graduates take part, and Eastside had 190 out of 351 participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.