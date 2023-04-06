Playground equipment, a pavilion and walking trails were developed in Fairview Estates for a community park using Neighborhood Stabilzation Program funds. Newton County commissioners are looking for ways to make the park safer.
COVINGTON — When Fairview Community Park opened in May 2011, Newton County officials had hopes that the amenity would be a plus for the Fairview Estates subdivision. The park was developed by the county in an effort to stabilize the neighborhood that had been abandoned by its developer. Over the years, however, residents have had mixed feelings about the park, and those feelings have grown even stronger recently due to a number of crimes that have been reported there.
Now the county is looking for ways to make the area safer, particularly since the only access to the park is through the neighborhood entrance off Fairview Road. At the request of the Board of Commissioners, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a safety review of the park, and Sheriff Ezell Brown made several recommendations to commissioners Tuesday. Those recommendations included:
• Improve lighting on taller light posts that will discourage vandalism
• Remove trees and vegetation to improve visibility and sight lines
• Install live feed cameras that can be controlled by law enforcement and provide video recordings 24/7
• Install fencing to provide a separation between the neighborhood and the park and parking lot and reduce escape routes for criminals
• Establish designated hours of operation, including a locked gate when the park is closed
“We had reservations about (the park) when it was being put there, and hindsight is always 20/20,” said Brown. “I want to do what is best for the citizens; I want to do what is best for Newton County. It is only a holding post for a lot of activities out of Rockdale County and other counties to come here and commit criminal acts.”
According to the sheriff, 45 crimes have been reported at the park and in nearby streets since 2018 — one murder in 2022, 12 aggravated assaults, 10 burglaries, 10 entering auto incidents, seven motor vehicle thefts, and five reports of discharging firearms. Most recently, three men were shot in March during some type of altercation in the neighborhood.
Fairview Community Park was developed on 12 acres of land that went into foreclosure when the developer abandoned the subdivision before it was finished. The county purchased the property with Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds for about $300,000. Another $200,000 was spent to develop the park, including playground equipment, passive greenspace, a paved walking path and pavilion.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
