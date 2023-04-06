051519_NWT_NSP2.jpeg

Playground equipment, a pavilion and walking trails were developed in Fairview Estates for a community park using Neighborhood Stabilzation Program funds. Newton County commissioners are looking for ways to make the park safer.

 Staff Photo: Alice Queen

COVINGTON — When Fairview Community Park opened in May 2011, Newton County officials had hopes that the amenity would be a plus for the Fairview Estates subdivision. The park was developed by the county in an effort to stabilize the neighborhood that had been abandoned by its developer. Over the years, however, residents have had mixed feelings about the park, and those feelings have grown even stronger recently due to a number of crimes that have been reported there.

Now the county is looking for ways to make the area safer, particularly since the only access to the park is through the neighborhood entrance off Fairview Road. At the request of the Board of Commissioners, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a safety review of the park, and Sheriff Ezell Brown made several recommendations to commissioners Tuesday. Those recommendations included:

