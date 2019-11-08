COVINGTON — Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house for the new, expanded West Side Precinct Thursday morning.
Brown said he was “elated” to bring the expanded facility — and services — to the western side of the county, where 65 to 70 percent of county residents live.
The precinct, located at the intersection of Salem and Kirkland roads in the Covington Marketplace shopping center, will also include an annex location for the Newton County Tax Commissioner and Newton County Tax Appraiser, making those services more convenient for west side residents. The Tax Commissioner and Tax Appraiser offices are expected to open in late December or early January.
In addition to the tax offices, the precinct includes a roll call room for road deputies, offices, a conference room, and a community meeting room.
Several speakers took part in the precinct and annex grand opening, including Pastor Thomas Stegall of St. Paul AME Church. Stegall noted that the sheriff had seen the need for change and pursued it.
“If we embrace change, change is a good thing … the person that changes is always looking for a better way to serve,” said Stegall.
Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes said the expanded precinct falls under one of the key strategies of the county’s strategic plan — to provide for a safe and secure community. He thanked the Board of Commissioners for supporting the project.
“We see the benefits of what happens when we work together,” said Banes.
In August 2018 commissioners unanimously approved Brown’s request to enter into a lease with Colliers International for 6,800 square feet of space in the Covington Marketplace shopping center for the expanded precinct and annex.
At the time, Brown told commissioners that the Sheriff’s Office had outgrown its current precinct location on Salem Road, which encompasses just 800 square feet and doesn’t provide sufficient parking for employees or visitors.
On Thursday, District 4 Commissioner Nancy Schulz, in whose district the precinct is located, said the original precinct paid off with a reduction in violent crime in the district. She said she hopes the new precinct “will continue that momentum.”
Schulz added that she is particularly excited about the community room inside the precinct building, which she said will be used to bring government closer to the residents of the west side.
Pastor Eric Lee Sr. of Springfield Baptist Church spoke on the “power of presence,” saying that the location of the precinct will have a positive influence on the surrounding community.
“Just being present causes people to change their behaviors, to check themselves, to check what they are engaged in,” he said. “We are celebrating today the power of presence right here on Salem Road.”