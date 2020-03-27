COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is working to connect individuals with their loved ones housed in its jail following the announcement regarding the temporary suspension of all on-site visitation.
All on-site visitation was temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of all employees and inmate residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Sheriff’s Office plans to establish the video visitation process for all visitors in the coming week; however, in the meantime, inmate residents can still communicate with their loved ones by phone during rotation. The rotation time will be significantly increased to allow the inmate residents to call more frequently.
“Please know that we are extremely concerned,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “We understand the more relaxed you feel during this time, our jail staff will feel likewise.”
Please keep an eye on the NCSO’s website or social media pages for additional information regarding the video visitation once plans have been finalized.
