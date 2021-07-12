COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Faith of Jesus Ministries to help send kids back to school with the supplies they need for a successful school year.
July 16-18, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting its sixth annual Fill The Bus drive to collect monetary and supply donations for its Back 2 School Giveaway. The collection will take place at Walmart at 4200 Salem Road, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. both days.
Those collections will then be used for the Back 2 School Giveaway, set for July 24 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at Newton County High School, 1 Ram Way, Covington.
For more information on the Fill The Bus drive and the Back 2 School Giveaway, call 770-685-2423 or contact Susan Young at 678-218-2423.
